× Ravens release S Eric Weddle

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have moved on from a veteran defensive back.

The team has released S Eric Weddle, who joined the team three years ago from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Weddle, 33, was a Pro Bowler in each of his three seasons in Baltimore, and started every game the past three years.

The move will save the Ravens $7.5 million against the salary cap, which could be used to re-sign LB C.J. Mosley.