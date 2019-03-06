CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 22: Eric Weddle #32 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on December 22, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Ravens release S Eric Weddle
CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 22: Eric Weddle #32 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on December 22, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE– The Ravens have moved on from a veteran defensive back.
The team has released S Eric Weddle, who joined the team three years ago from the Los Angeles Chargers.
Weddle, 33, was a Pro Bowler in each of his three seasons in Baltimore, and started every game the past three years.
The move will save the Ravens $7.5 million against the salary cap, which could be used to re-sign LB C.J. Mosley.