A March 7, 2012 photo shows a plate of Oreo cookies in Washington, DC. Technically they're "chocolate sandwich cookies," a baked concoction of sugar, vitamin-enriched flour, canola oil, high-fructose corn syrup and, at the bottom of the list of ingredients, chocolate. But the Oreo cookie -- first baked in New York city 100 years ago on March 6, 2012 -- is much more than that. It's an American icon, the best-selling cookie in the nation, with plenty of fans around the world to boot. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN / AFP PHOTO / Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Today is National Oreo Cookie Day!
A March 7, 2012 photo shows a plate of Oreo cookies in Washington, DC. Technically they're "chocolate sandwich cookies," a baked concoction of sugar, vitamin-enriched flour, canola oil, high-fructose corn syrup and, at the bottom of the list of ingredients, chocolate. But the Oreo cookie -- first baked in New York city 100 years ago on March 6, 2012 -- is much more than that. It's an American icon, the best-selling cookie in the nation, with plenty of fans around the world to boot. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN / AFP PHOTO / Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)