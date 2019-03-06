Today is National Oreo Cookie Day!

Posted 9:05 AM, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:18AM, March 6, 2019

A March 7, 2012 photo shows a plate of Oreo cookies in Washington, DC. Technically they're "chocolate sandwich cookies," a baked concoction of sugar, vitamin-enriched flour, canola oil, high-fructose corn syrup and, at the bottom of the list of ingredients, chocolate. But the Oreo cookie -- first baked in New York city 100 years ago on March 6, 2012 -- is much more than that. It's an American icon, the best-selling cookie in the nation, with plenty of fans around the world to boot. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN / AFP PHOTO / Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Today is National Oreo Cookie Day!

The day is celebrated annually on March 6.

Here are some Oreo Cookie facts, according to International Business Times:

  • Oreo cookies were first created in a New York City bakery and sold in a tin for 25 cents per pound
  • They were initially named “Oreo Biscuits.” But the name changed to the “Oreo Crème Sandwich” in the 1940s and to the “Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookie” in the 1970s.
  • The original Oreo recipe included pork fat for the creamy center.
  • Oreos are the world’s best-selling cookie.
  • They can be found in more than 100 countries.
  • It takes a total of 59 minutes to make an Oreo.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.