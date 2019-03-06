× Two people displaced after mobile home exploded in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Update: Two people were displaced Wednesday after their mobile home exploded, according to Mike Minich, chief of Shermans Dale Community Fire Company.

The explosion, and subsequent two-alarm fire, occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the home in the 4700 block of Spring Road, Carroll Township.

The chief told FOX43 that the home’s insulation caught fire when the owner was thawing out pipes. The home then exploded as one of the rooms was filling up with oxygen from a pair of oxygen generating systems, the chief said.

Both residents got out of the home prior to the explosion, the chief added.

The home is a total loss.

