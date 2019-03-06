× Wellsville man facing charges after stealing dog from outdoor kennel

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Wellsville man is facing charges after stealing a dog from a home.

Tyler Morris, 21, is facing theft and receiving stolen property charges for the incident.

On September 30, 2018 around 4:00 p.m., police received a report of a dog being stolen from a residence in the 300 block of Fourth Street in Summerdale.

It was reported to police that the dog was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on September 29 when the dog was put in its outdoor kennel for the evening.

When the victim returned home from around 3:30 p.m. on September 30, the dog was gone.

An investigation revealed that Morris took the dog because he didn’t feel that the dog was being properly cared for.

Morris told police that he came onto the property around 1:00 a.m. on September 30 and took the dog, which he kept until it was returned to the police.

Now, Morris will face charges.