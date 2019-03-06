× York City man found guilty of raping child, DA’s Office says

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York City man has been found guilty of raping a child, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Jacob Hess, 43, was convicted Wednesday for rape of a child, sexual assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors, the DA’s Office says.

The child reported in October 2017 that she was raped by Hess when she was younger and it occurred multiple times.

Hess admitted to the illegal acts in an interview with police in January 2018, according to a criminal complaint that was filed two months later.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.