$2 Million game-record Cash 5 Jackpot up for grabs

Posted 11:18 AM, March 7, 2019, by

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Excitement is building for tonight’s Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot of $2 million, which is tied for the largest top prize offered in the game’s nearly 27-year history.

“It’s been more than two years since the Cash 5 jackpot has approached this level,” said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko, noting that the previous $2 million Cash 5 jackpot was shared by three winning tickets sold for the drawing on Jan. 17, 2017. “Regardless of the jackpot size, we always remind players to please play responsibly.”

This Cash 5 jackpot has been growing since the last jackpot win on Friday, February 22, when a $500,000 jackpot was won by one ticket sold in Beaver County.

Cash 5 is the Pennsylvania Lottery’s longest-running jackpot game. It was launched as a weekly game on April 23, 1992. It became a nightly drawing in 1998. The televised drawing is conducted at 6:59 p.m., seven nights a week.

