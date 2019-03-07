× Coroner: There have been five suspected opioid overdose deaths in the last week in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday that there have been five suspected opioid overdose deaths in the last week. Three individual were found deceased within less than two days, the coroner’s office added.

The coroner’s office said that there was a similar uptick toward the end of January and beginning of February this year.

“While York County has experienced a higher frequency of deaths at times in the last (five) years since this epidemic began, and while our overall opioid deaths were slightly less last year, it is important that the public understand that there are still many who struggle with opioid addiction and continue to be at high risk,” the coroner’s office stated in a tweet.