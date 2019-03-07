× For the 2nd time this week, a man is arrested for brandishing gun outside Shippensburg HS

SHIPPENSBURG — For the second time this week, Shippensburg police were called to Shippensburg Area High School for a reported incident involving a gun on Wednesday.

Kevin Michael Mason, 19, was charged with three counts of simple assault after his arrest shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Shippensburg Police. He is accused of brandishing a handgun at three juvenile students who were walking toward their vehicles as they left school for the day, police say.

Police say the students reported that a white vehicle, occupied by a man later identified as Mason and a female passenger, drove past them as they walked to their cars. Mason, who was driving, allegedly made an obscene gesture toward the students as he drove past, police say. He then turned around and drove toward the students again, this time pointing a handgun at the students before driving off.

Mason was arrested after an investigation of the incident and arraigned on the charges. He is currently in Franklin County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.

The gun Mason allegedly brandished was later determined to be a BB gun, police say.

On Monday, an 18-year-old Shippensburg High School student was arrested after allegedly brandishing a handgun and threatening school administrators after attending a hearing regarding his suspension and expulsion. That student, Keanu Reeves, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon on school property, and simple assault. Police say the gun he was brandishing was also a BB gun.