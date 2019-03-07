× Former Warwick track and field star looks to repeat at NCAAs

UNIVERSITY PARK, Centre County — Many factors play a role in the perfect throw, but during competition, it only takes one to win it all.

“I was on top of my game, feeling like a million bucks. Stars really aligned that day,” said David Lucas, Penn State (Warwick)

That day just happened to be at the 2018 Division I Indoor National Championships at Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas.

That's where Penn State's David Lucas, won the weight throw title on his fifth attempt.

“I wanted to be competitive. I wanted to be at that top tier of athletes but I didn’t necessarily know I was going to be an NCAA Champion. When I won my NCAA title, it was the first time I won any kind of major meet," said Lucas.

Even competing in high school for Warwick, Lucas won three state silver medals and never a gold.

Nursing a back injury this season has left him out of the game, until February.

Not stopping him from reaching the big dance.

“I think we’re starting to knock the rust off at the right point where we’re really starting to tune up at a good time,” said Lucas.

It helps when you also have a teammate to train and compete in the same event with. Lucas and his teammate, Morgan Shigo, rank 8th heading into this weekend.

“We definitely push each other a lot. I think being in the same event, we kind of butt heads sometimes, just because we’re that competitive of a duo but I wouldn’t ask for a different training group,” said Morgan Shigo, Penn State

(Laughing) "Just have fun with it. We’re going into NCAAs. We’re just going to have a good time," said Lucas.

The duo hits the circle 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9th.