Harrisburg businesses burglarized for second time in two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Burglars appear to be targeting businesses in Harrisburg. In the last month, several businesses have been hit at least once. Wednesday night, they struck against Capital Joe and Jackson House.

"I feel violated," said Capital Joe Owner, Rick Hawtrey.

This is now the second time in about two weeks, someone's broken into Capital Joe. This time, they took the entire register with about $300 inside and left the back door open causing the pipes to freeze.

"We got to figure out how to thaw out the pipes so we can wash dishes in the back," said Hawtrey. "We have to buy a new drawer, register, the whole system."

Around the block from Capital Joe, about a quarter mile away, Jackson House was also burglarized Wednesday night.

"Something like this causes you to just, puts you behind," said Christopher Kegris, Jackson House employee. "Just causes you un-needed stress that you don't have. We have enough stress getting ready to open in the morning."

The front door at Jackson House has since been fixed, but similar to Capital Joe's break-in, someone broke the glass door to get inside and then took the register and tip jar.

"There was actually a trail going out here of coins," said Kegris. "So they were clearly dropping them as they left here."

Jackson House's door was just replaced Monday after someone shot it with a BB gun a week ago.

"Which begs the question," said Kegris. "'Was that their first try to try to get in?’"

Both Capital Joe and Jackson House are not used to dealing with break-ins and say it only started recently. Now, they are taking a look at their security systems, or lack thereof, and will make the necessary upgrades to try and prevent future break-ins.

"We're going to have to step up and get some kind of alarm or some kind of thing," said Kegris. "This is reality, this is the world we live in."

Security cameras of nearby businesses do not appear to have any clear shots of the suspect, or suspects. If you live near Capital Joe or Jackson House, you should review any home surveillance footage for anything suspicious Wednesday night into Thursday morning.