Harrisburg Police investigating stabbing incident

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in a Thomas Street residence Wednesday at about 9:36 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old male, sustained stab wounds to the head and torso. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

Police have identified a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information relevant to this case, is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.