Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Harrisburg Police investigating stabbing incident

Posted 2:01 PM, March 7, 2019, by
stabbing-graphic

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in a Thomas Street residence Wednesday at about 9:36 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old male, sustained stab wounds to the head and torso. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

Police have identified a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information relevant to this case, is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.