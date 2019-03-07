Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Jackpot for tonight’s Cash 5 drawing hits $2 million — tying the largest prize in the game’s history

Posted 1:01 PM, March 7, 2019
PA Lottery

MIDDLETOWN — The jackpot for tonight’s Cash 5 drawing has reached $2 million, tying it for the largest prize ever offered in the game’s 27-year history, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday.

“It’s been more than two years since the Cash 5 jackpot has approached this level,” said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko, noting that the previous $2 million Cash 5 jackpot was shared by three winning tickets sold for the drawing on Jan. 17, 2017. “Regardless of the jackpot size, we always remind players to please play responsibly.”

This Cash 5 jackpot has been growing since the last jackpot win on Friday, February 22, when a $500,000 jackpot was won by one ticket sold in Beaver County.

Cash 5 is the Pennsylvania Lottery’s longest-running jackpot game. It was launched as a weekly game on April 23, 1992. It became a nightly drawing in 1998. The televised drawing is conducted at 6:59 p.m., seven nights a week

