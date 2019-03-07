× Lancaster County woman accused of fleeing police with two young children in her car

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 48-year-old Lancaster County woman has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses after police say she attempted to flee from an accident scene with two young children in the car.

Nauvoo D. Flory, of Reinholds, is also chargd with fleeing or attempting to elude police, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, and three traffic summaries in the incident, which occurred around 7:09 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 1200 block of West Swartzville Road.

East Cocalico Township Police say Flory’s vehicle struck the retaining wall of a property along West Swartzville Road, and she fled the scene when police arrived, leading them on a vehicle chase of about 1.3 miles. During the pursuit, Flory’s vehicle struck a parked car on the first block of East Main Street in Reinholds, but police say she continued to drive despite heavy damage to her car.

The pursuit ended with Flory’s vehicle became disabled on Galen Hall Road, near Resh Road in West Cocalico Township, police say. She was taken into custody. Police say they discovered two small children were in the vehicle with her during the pursuit.

Flory was also charged with having a suspended driver’s license, and her vehicle registration was expired, according to police.