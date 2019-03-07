× Lancaster man facing charges after sexually assaulting woman with down syndrome in nursing home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after sexually assaulting a victim with down syndrome because he knew that she would not be able to report it.

Gabriel Class, 69, is facing indecent assault charges for the incident.

On September 21, 2018 around 10:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the Rose City Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in the 400 block of N. Duke St. in Lancaster.

Upon arrival, police found that between 1:00 and 2:00 a.m. that day, Class was seen leaving the bedroom of the victim by a staff member.

That staff member entered the bedroom of the victim, who has down syndrome, and discovered her rubbing her vaginal area outside her adult briefs.

Another staff member confronted Class, and he admitted to touching the victim inappropriately.

He also admitted to choosing the victim because he knew she would not be able to speak up about it, according to the criminal complaint.

On November 8, 2018, Class confessed to police during an interview.

Now, he is facing charges.