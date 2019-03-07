Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Lancaster Restaurant Week at Sprout of Rice & Noodles

Posted 7:57 AM, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40AM, March 7, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY -- Restaurant Week continues until March 10th in the City of Lancaster. During restaurant week you can dine in at a variety of eateries for a discounted price.

On FOX43 we are checking out the meal options at Sprout of Rice & Noodles. During restaurant week, you can order Spring Rolls or Egg Rolls, a Banh Mi Sandwich and a drink for just $10.00. The meal deal is for dine in only.

Sprout of Rice & Noodle is open this week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11AM - 7PM. Sprout is located at 58 North Prince Street.

