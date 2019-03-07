× Lebanon County woman accused of forcing her way into man’s apartment, threatening him with gun

LEBANON COUNTY — A 22-year-old Newmanstown woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tried to force her way into a man’s apartment while threatening to kill him and another occupant with a handgun during an argument Sunday morning.

Emily Sue Bleier, of the first block of West Main Street, has been charged with burglary, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct in the incident, which occurred around 4:30 a.m. in Bleier’s apartment complex.

According to State Police, the victim reported that Bleier and another neighbor were arguing outside his apartment when he physically intervened, placing himself between Bleier and the other woman. This allegedly angered Bleier, police say.

The male victim and Bleier’s other neighbor then entered his apartment and closed the door, according to police. Bleier allegedly began banging on the victim’s door, which opened without her permission. Bleier then allegedly attempted to force her way inside while displaying a 9mm Taurus handgun and threatening to kill both occupants of the victim’s apartment.

Police say Bleier made her way through the door, but became entangled with the victim’s other neighbor. The victim managed to disarm Bleier in the confusion, unloaded the handgun, and called police.