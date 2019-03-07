Lincoln Charter School closed Friday, Monday due to confirmed cases of flu and intestinal viruses

YORK — Lincoln Charter School will be closed Friday, March 8 and Monday, March 11 due to a large number of confirmed cases of flu and intestinal viruses affecting students and staff members, according to a letter from Principal/CEO Leonard Hart.

Hart wrote that recently, the school is averaging 70-plus students and staff members absent on a daily basis due to the viruses.

“Our custodial staff has been very proactive in their attempts to disinfect the school and its common areas,” a portion of the letter said. “Despite these continuous proactive attempts, the flu, intestinal viruses, and other respiratory are still being shared due to being airborne.”

The school will reopen on Tuesday, March 12.

The full letter can be seen below: