Local wrestlers shine on day 1 of PIAA Wrestling Tournament

HERSHEY – When it comes to high school wrestling, the PIAA Tournament is one of, if not the toughest tournament in the country. No room for error if a gold medal is the goal. It’s imperative to have a good start with a win on day 1 and many of the wrestlers from District III took care of business in the first round on Thursday. Here’s action from our local wrestlers that aired on FOX43 News at 10: