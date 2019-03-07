× Lykens man facing charges after allegedly assaulting two teenage girls

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Lykens man is facing felony charges after two teenage girls say that he sexually assaulted them.

Thomas Fornwald, 63, is facing charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor, among other related charges.

He is a registered Megan’s Law offender for a rape conviction in July 1996.

According to the criminal complaint, police were first contacted on December 11, 2018 by a 13-year-old girl’s mother, who said that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by Fornwald at a home where she was visiting a friend.

In January, police interviewed the victim, who said that she was in a hallway in the home when Fornwald picked her up, pinned her arms to her sides and proceeded to grope her.

Police said that the girl also told them that Fornwald made sexual comments towards her, and that she “went home crying” before reporting the assault to her mother.

On December 28, police received a report from Children & Youth Services about a second 13-year-old girl, who accused Fornwald of assaulting her.

That victim also told police that she was assaulted when visiting a friend, and said that Fornwald would often “try to get her alone.”

She also said that Fornwald had asked her to commit sex acts, but she always refused.

The girl told police that Fornwald would “touch her inappropriately, and one time when she was sleeping, he lifted her shirt.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said she woke up and quickly pulled down her shirt and pushed his hand away.

The victim said she eventually stopped going to the house because of what Fornwald did and said to her.

Now, Fornwald has been incarcerated in Dauphin County Prison after being unable to post $100,000 bail.