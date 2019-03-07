× Man arrested in connection with setup robbery that took place at York County motel

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a York man this week in connection with a robbery from last year.

The robbery, which police later found out was a setup, took place between the overnight hours of December 25-26 at the victim’s motel room in Manchester Township.

Austin Whitaker, 18, and Felix Rosario, 24, gained access to the victim’s room from a woman who the victim had a previous relationship with, the criminal complaint says. The two men entered the motel after the woman tossed the victim’s key cards out the window to them.

Once inside, the two men told the victim to take off his pants, in which they allegedly stole approximately $2,6000 in cash from the victim’s pants pocket, his belt and his cellphone, according to the criminal complaint. All three individuals then ran following the robbery.

Police learned of the setup on January 9, when they spoke with the woman.

The woman originally claimed she was a victim, telling police that she was outside of the motel room calling for a ride home when the two masked individuals entered the victim’s room, the criminal complaint says. During the conversation with police, the woman said she recognized Whitaker as one of the men involved.

After an officer advised that he believed the woman was lying and had set it up, she broke down and described how it actually played out, naming Whitaker again and also Rosario, who was arrested on January 12.

Whitaker was taken into custody Wednesday and has been charged with robbery, conspiracy – robbery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, court documents show. He is at York County Prison after failing to post bail.

Rosario faces the same charges. He was confined to York County Prison on January 24.