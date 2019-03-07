Partly sunny and breezy, but temperatures start to rebound on this Thursday!

TEMP IMPROVEMENTS, BUT SOME FLAKES: Thursday begins a thaw, but it is very gradual. Scattered clouds start the day, and it’s frigid once again. Readings for most begin in the teens. Skies are partly sunny through the day, and it’s still a bit breezy. Even a few lake effect snow showers are possible. Readings should reach the freezing mark, much milder, but still well below average for this time of year. The clouds break much later during the day. Skies temporarily clear through the evening and much of the night. However, the clouds come back close to daybreak. Temperatures dip into the middle teens to lower 20s. Temperatures continue to gradually rebound Friday, but still remain well below average for this time of year. Temperatures reach the upper 20s to lower 30s. The chance for snow showers and a brief period of light snow remains. It would be nothing major, but could make for some slippery spots. Accumulations range from a coating to an inch for most, but some isolated readings closer to 2 inches are not out of the question.

WEEKEND THAW: Although it’s still on the cold side for this time of the year, the weekend continues to see a gradual thaw in temperatures. Saturday brings sunshine to start, but clouds increase ahead of the next system. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. The next system crosses through Saturday night into Sunday. It could bring some brief areas of freezing rain to start during the night, but it should change to rain fast as temperatures rise above freezing. Rain showers, and a good soaking at that, continues through Sunday morning. The afternoon sees drying and even some clearing. It’s breezy, with temperatures reaching the middle 40s to near 50 degrees.

MILDER NEXT WEEK: Monday remains drier with mostly sunny skies. Although it is breezier, it’s also milder. Expect readings in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. There’s a slight dip in temperatures for Tuesday. Skies are still mostly sunny, and there’s still a bit of a breeze. Expect temperatures in the lower 40s. Wind chills feel like the middle to upper 30s. Wednesday temperatures start to increase again. Expect those readings in the middle to upper 40s. There’s the chance for a few late day showers, so we’ll continue to monitor the timing of those chances.

