Police: York man points gun at victim after being found asleep in victim's car

YORK — Police have charged a 19-year-old York man with aggravated assault, firearms violations, and receiving stolen property after they say he pointed a gun at a victim who found him asleep in the victim’s car.

Delvin Hiram Rivera, of the first block of South Queen Street, was found by the victim as the victim walked to his car Tuesday around 5:35 a.m., according to York City Police. The victim woke Rivera, who allegedly became hostile, drew a small black handgun, and pointed it at the victim.

Rivera then exited the vehicle and fled south toward East King Street, police say. The victim provided a description of Rivera to police, who later found him walking on King Street in the area of Susquehanna Street, according to the criminal complaint affidavit. He allegedly ignored commands from police to get on the ground, and instead backed away, saying “I ain’t done nothing,” police say.

Police eventually took Rivera into custody and searched him. He was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun that was reported stolen from West York in December 2018, according to the criminal complaint.

Due to a previous conviction, Rivera is prohibited from possessing a handgun, police say.