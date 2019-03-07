Snow showers on the way tomorrow, but a reinforcing shot of warmer air joins us this weekend!

WINTRY FRIDAY: Clouds clear out late Thursday for a brief period of time before building back in early Friday. We remain dry for the morning commute, but snow showers arrive later in the day. The first flakes look to begin to fall after the lunch hour and scattered, light snow showers continue through the rest of Friday. This disturbance is very moisture starved and is only going to bring minor accumulations. A coating to potentially an inch is possible through Friday, but most, if not all accumulating snow will melt. Temperatures will be cold enough to support snow, likely at or below freezing all day, but a strong March sun angle will aid the melting process. Temperatures finally begin to recover heading into the weekend.

WARMER, MORE SEASONABLE WEEKEND: Mother Nature finally rewards us with warmer temperatures heading into the weekend. After a long week of wintry weather and brutally cold temperatures for this time of year, some above average temperatures are in the forecast! Saturday looks to feature a mix of sunshine and clouds, but temperatures will strive to climb into the mid to upper 40s! Average for this time of year is in the upper 40s, and we should be nearing that Saturday. Cloud cover thickens back up Saturday night ahead of some precipitation in the form of rain showers – given the warmer temperatures. Most of the shower activity will be overnight Saturday into the early morning hours of Sunday. The rest of Sunday consists of drier air and much warmer temperatures! We could be making a run for the low to mid 50s!

STRONG RIDGE BUILDS NEXT WEEK: Following a week of unseasonably cold temperatures, a signal of spring is in the forecast! Next week, we are eyeing a strong ridge building over the eastern coast. This is typically associated with warming temperatures as southerly flow takes over. The strength of this ridge has been impressive on models this far out and is a good sign of warming. The Climate Prediction Center’s latest temperature outlook in the next 6-10 days places us in a 50-60% chance of above average temperatures!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann