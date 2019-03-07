× Steelton man accused of selling crack to undercover officer

STEELTON — A 46-year-old Dauphin County man is facing drug charges after police say he attempted to sell crack cocaine to an undercover officer conducting a sting Thursday in Steelton.

Eugene Sinkler Jr., of Steelton, was arrested Thursday, shortly after selling $100 worth of crack to the undercover officer on the 200 block of Penn Street, police say. When officers arrived to arrest Sinkler, he allegedly fled on foot, according to police. He was apprehended a short time later.

A search of Sinkler revealed more crack cocaine, along with marijuana, police say.

He is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, criminal use of a communication facility, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest was part of an operation conducted by the Steelton Police Tactical Narcotics Team in cooperation with the Highspire Police Department.