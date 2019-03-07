× Tennessee man arrested for threatening another man with a hatchet at Gifford Pinchot State Park

YORK COUNTY — A 28-year-old Tennessee man is facing assault charges after police say he held a knife to a man’s throat and threatened him with a hatchet during an argument in Gifford Pinchot State Park.

Tyler Andrew Johnson, of Bristol, Tennessee, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and violating park ordinances in the incident, which occurred Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the victim reported the incident to park officers. He said he and Johnson were staying in a cabin at the park with three other men, all of whom were working in the area as contractors. The men were drinking alcohol — which is prohibited in the park, according to police — and eventually the victim and Johnson got into a physical altercation.

The victim said Johnson held a knife to his throat and threatened his life, then later threatened him with a hatchet before the other man intervened and took it from him, according to police.

Police say the victim had red welt marks on his throat when he reported the incident.