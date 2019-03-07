Virginia man accused of impersonating police, attempting to pull someone over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia man was arrested Wednesday after police said he was impersonating a police officer.

William Morgan, 47, is in the Virginia Beach Jail, charged with driving under the influence, having a gun while under the influence and pretending to be a police officer. Morgan went in front of a judge Thursday.

According to police, an officer saw a tinted, white Crown Victoria with blue dash lights attempting to pull another vehicle over Wednesday night. The officer recognized that the Crown Victoria was not a police vehicle and pulled it over.

"The police officer that pulled the person over was smart, first of all, because evidently he acknowledged something about him to not look like a cop," said concerned citizen Shawn Fennell. "The police officer was smart enough to take notice of it, so I salute him and his efforts to protect the city."

After Morgan left court, a woman who asked not to be identified described him as a good guy who didn’t do anything but go to work and take care of the house. She said the charges seem out of character and that she didn’t believe the accusations.

The woman said Morgan works part-time as a security guard and has never before been in trouble. Morgan's attorney told us he couldn’t comment on the case because he just received it and doesn’t have all the details.

We reached out to Morgan in jail, but he declined an interview. He’s expected to have a bond hearing Friday morning.