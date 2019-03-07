× York City plans celebration of life service to honor fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony

YORK — A Celebration of Life service will be held to honor the two York City firefighters who died in the collapse of the former Weaver Organ and Piano Building a year ago this month, the City of York announced Thursday.

Firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony were on the fourth floor of the building, located at 127 N. Broad Street, when the building collapsed on March 22, 2018. Both men died at the scene, while two others, assistant chief Gregory Atland and firefighter Erik Swanson, were injured.

The Celebration of Life service for Flanscha and Anthony will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market Street, at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22. A gathering will be held immediately following the service, which is open to the public.

The Kiltie Band of York will perform outside the church at 6:30 p.m.