York County native and former Shippensburg University back, John Kuhn, announces retirement from NFL after 12 years

WISCONSIN– A former Shippesnburg University running back has retired with the Green Bay Packers after a 12-year career.

John Kuhn, 36, retired as a member of the Packers on Wednesday after spending the majority of his career there.

A Dover High School grad, and the first player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, Kuhn continued to shine during his time with the Shippensburg University Red Raiders.

Over his college career, Kuhn totaled 4,685 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns, among 27 school records and six PSAC records.

In 2006, Kuhn signed as an un-drafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and appeared in nine games before winning the Super Bowl in his inaugural season.

The next season, Kuhn signed with Green Bay, and began a nine year run with the team that also included a Super Bowl victory in 2010.

He finished up his career with two years playing for the New Orleans Saints.

Despite not playing in 2018, Kuhn expressed a desire to.

However, with so many teams no longer using a full back and Kuhn’s rising age, he never found an opportunity.

In total, Kuhn racked up 658 yards and 19 TDs on the ground to go along with 642 yards and 9 TDs through the air.

In an era where the fullback was being phased out of the NFL, Kuhn continued to shine, collecting three Pro Bowl nods, one first-team All-Pro selection, and one second-team All-Pro berth.

In 2013, Kuhn was inducted into the Shippensburg University Athletic Hall-of-Fame.