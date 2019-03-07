× York JCC welcomes Cafe Nosh

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa— This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett learned more about the new addition to the York JCC, Cafe Noch. Cafe Noch is open Monday thru Sunday with great food options and healthy food to help get the day started on the right foot.

Cafe Nosh Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Friday: 6:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday & Sunday: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Kitchen closes a half hour before the café.

For more information about Cafe Noch and the York JCC, click on the link: https://yorkjcc.org

