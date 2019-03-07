York JCC welcomes Cafe Noch
Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

York JCC welcomes Cafe Nosh

Posted 7:53 AM, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23AM, March 7, 2019

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa— This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett learned more about the new addition to the York JCC, Cafe Noch. Cafe Noch is open Monday thru Sunday with great food options and healthy food to help get the day started on the right foot.

Cafe Nosh Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Friday: 6:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Saturday & Sunday: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Kitchen closes a half hour before the café.

For more information about Cafe Noch and the York JCC, click on the link: https://yorkjcc.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.