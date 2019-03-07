× York Revolution announces schedule for 2019 Fan Fest

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The three-time Atlantic League Champion York Revolution announced today plans for its 2019 Fan Fest, which will be held Saturday, April 20, at PeoplesBank Park in downtown York.

Admission to the daylong celebration of baseball’s return will be $5 per person, free for full-season ticket holders, and $3 for mini plan ticket holders. Tickets will be available next Monday, March 11, at the ticket office at PeoplesBank Park, by phone at (717) 801-HITS, and online at www.yorkrevolution.com.

Just as every baseball game starts with the national anthem, the annual pre-season baseball festival will start again with auditions for national anthem singers. Singers will enter before the main gates open and audition from 10 to 11 a.m. Those interested in auditioning must sign up in advance by emailing Revs staffer Sarah Dailey at sdailey@yorkrevolution.com. The first 30 pre-registered singers will receive complimentary admission to Fan Fest.

Gates will open to the public at noon, when fans will take part in a variety of games and activities on the field, and Revolution players and coaches will be available for autographs, photos, selfies, and more before warming up for a 2 p.m. exhibition game the Somerset Patriots.

Revolution staff members will also lead sneak peek tours of the ballpark’s new hospitality spaces, the 1741 Club presented by UPMC and the Monarch and Solomon Suites, which will make their debuts with the team’s “Grand Re-Opening” on April 26.

“Diehard Revs fans – including the Revolution front office – just can’t wait for Opening Day, so Fan Fest lets us get our baseball fix a weekend early,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer. “It’s always a thrill for the players, coaches, and staff to welcome back the best fans in professional baseball with a day full of baseball fun for the whole family.”

SOURCE: York Revolution