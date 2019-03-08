× 74-year-old man accused of sexually abusing four girls in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 74-year-old man was arrested Friday for the alleged sexual abuse of four girls in Lancaster County.

David Smucker is accused of sexually abusing the girls between 2014 and 2018, according to police.

He faces 24 felonies, including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, court documents show.

Smucker is awaiting his preliminary hearing in Lancaster County Prison.