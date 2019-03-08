× Columbia Police vow to give ‘the boot’ to accused parking ticket scofflaws

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — If you have unpaid parking tickets in Columbia Borough, it might be time to pay up.

Columbia Borough Police announced Friday the department will crack down on parking ticket scofflaws, effective immediately. Police say they will begin placing “boots” on vehicles with outstanding parking warrants against them. To get the boot removed, accused scofflaws will have to pay their unpaid fines, plus an additional fee of $35 to remove the “boot.”

To pay off outstanding warrants, visit the District Justice Office at 341 Chestnut Street, Columbia, or call (717) 684-2761.

Here’s a list of outstanding parking warrants from Columbia:

Columbia Oustanding Parking Warrants List