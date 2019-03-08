Coroner identifies man who was struck and killed by vehicle on Interstate 83 in York County

Video of what you'll see if you're on I-83 N between Market St and US-30 after one person was killed along the side of the highway. Traffic down to one lane as PennDOT and police reconstruct the scene. https://t.co/V0PVghnCrT @fox43 pic.twitter.com/bA5i309JOb — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) March 8, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Update: The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 83 as 33-year-old Brandon McCracken, of Springettsbury Township.

Previous: A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle.

The crash occurred around 4:10 a.m. on Interstate 83 Northbound near mile marker 19 in Springettsbury Township.

According to police, the driver of the striking vehicle called State Police in York to report striking a person.

Upon arrival, a man was found dead at the scene who had been struck by a vehicle.

According to police, the driver was traveling in the right hand lane of the Interstate when the impact occurred.

Police say that the driver of the striking vehicle is cooperating with authorities.

The right lane of the Interstate was closed for several hours for an investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the pedestrian walking on the road is asked to call State Police at York at 717-428-0011.