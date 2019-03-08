Crews on the scene of deadly pedestrian crash on Interstate 83 in York County

Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Posted 5:15 AM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37AM, March 8, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a deadly pedestrian crash.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred around 4:20 a.m. on Interstate 83 Northbound near mile marker 18 in Springettsbury Township.

Trooper Spencer tweeted that the crash involved one vehicle and one pedestrian, who is dead.

PennDOT is currently conducting a “mild” reconstruction, closing one lane of the road for an extended period of time.

This is a developing story, and will provide updates as they become available.

