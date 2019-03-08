× Crews on the scene of deadly pedestrian crash on Interstate 83 in York County

Video of what you'll see if you're on I-83 N between Market St and US-30 after one person was killed along the side of the highway. Traffic down to one lane as PennDOT and police reconstruct the scene. https://t.co/V0PVghnCrT @fox43 pic.twitter.com/bA5i309JOb — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) March 8, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a deadly pedestrian crash.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred around 4:20 a.m. on Interstate 83 Northbound near mile marker 18 in Springettsbury Township.

Trooper Spencer tweeted that the crash involved one vehicle and one pedestrian, who is dead.

Psp York is actively investigating a 1 vehicle crash into a pedestrian on I83 nb around MM 18. The right lane of 83 is closed for an extended time period, the left lane of travel is open. Unk when the right lane will be open. A press release will be sent later today. — Tpr Spencer(Lan/York)Tpr MacIntyre/Kochka(Chester) (@PSPTroopJPIO) March 8, 2019

PennDOT is currently conducting a “mild” reconstruction, closing one lane of the road for an extended period of time.

