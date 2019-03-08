× Eagles trade DE Michael Bennett to New England for a 2020 fifth-round pick

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have traded defensive end to the New England Patriots in exchange for a draft pick, according to Philly.com writer Jeff McLane.

The Eagles will get a 5th-round pick in 2020. The Patriots get Bennett and a 2020 7th-round pick from the Eagles, McLane reports.

#Eagles trade Michael Bennett to the Patriots. More detail in my story: https://t.co/WSsCeU19n2 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 8, 2019

#Eagles are likely to receive a 2020 5th round draft pick from the Patriots for Michael Bennett and a 2020 7th rounder, NFL sources said. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 8, 2019

The 33-year-old Bennett became expendable last week, after the Eagles re-signed DE Brandon Graham, McLane reports. Bennett had previously expressed a desire to remain a starter, and that was unlikely to happen in Philly with Graham and former first-round pick Derek Barnett returning.

Bennett has two years left on his contract. He joined the Eagles in an offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks prior to last season. Bennett recorded nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 30 quarterback hits during the regular season, and added a sack, three tackles for loss, and three QB hits in Philadelphia’s two playoff games.