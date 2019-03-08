× Glitch in Pennsylvania Lottery’s statewide system leads to purchasing problems for players

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday it is dealing with statewide problems with its system that might prevent players from purchasing tickets.

The jackpot for tonight’s Cash 5 drawing is an estimated $2.5 million.

The problems with the Lottery’s statewide system appeared late Friday morning. The announcement from the Lottery was posted on Twitter at about noon.

The Lottery said it is currently tracking the issue, and apologized for any inconvenience to players looking to buy tickets.