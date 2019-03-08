Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Glitch in Pennsylvania Lottery’s statewide system leads to purchasing problems for players

Posted 1:07 PM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:10PM, March 8, 2019
lottery

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday it is dealing with statewide problems with its system that might prevent players from purchasing tickets.

The jackpot for tonight’s Cash 5 drawing is an estimated $2.5 million.

The problems with the Lottery’s statewide system appeared late Friday morning. The announcement from the Lottery was posted on Twitter at about noon.

The Lottery said it is currently tracking the issue, and apologized for any inconvenience to players looking to buy tickets.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.