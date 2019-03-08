× Harrisburg man to serve 3-6 years in prison for strangling woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is set to serve three to six years in prison for assaulting a woman in April, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Pablo Viera-Castro, 43, was sentenced Friday on a charge of strangulation. He was found guilty by a jury two days prior.

On April 9, Viera-Castro followed a woman — who had an active protection from abuse order against him — into her apartment in Swatara Township and began to touch her inappropriately, the DA’s Office said. Once the victim tried to push Viera-Castro away, he threw her up against a wall and strangled her.

Viera-Castro then took the woman’s phone to prevent her from calling police. However, the victim was able to escape to her sister’s apartment where she called authorities.

In June 2017, Viera-Castro pleaded guilty to dragging the same victim out of her bed and beating her up, the DA’s Office added.

Prior to the above incidents, he had at least five prior charges against him for domestic assault in Massachusetts, but they were all dismissed, the DA’s Office said.