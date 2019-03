× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (March 8, 2019)

With hundreds of unpaid parking violations, Columbia Police are saying enough is enough.

How they’re going about collecting the fines, though, is causing some controversy.

FOX43’s Ashley Paul got reaction from a couple who has been impacted by that controversial way. Hear from them during FOX43 News At Ten.

Watch live – https://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/