Jury needs 15 minutes to convict Lancaster County woman of providing deadly dose of heroin in 2017

LANCASTER — A Lancaster County jury needed just 15 minutes of deliberation before convicting a 57-year-old Lancaster County woman of providing a deadly batch of fentanyl-laced herion to a 48-year-old Manheim man in 2017.

Justina Heisey was found guilty of drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy, and criminal use of a communication facility, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said at trial that Heisey bought the heroin — stamped “Cloud 9” — in Philadelphia, then sold a bundle of it to the victim on Dec. 15, 2017.

An hour before the victim died, prosecutors say, he texted Heisey about the quality of the batch and thanked her for providing it.

Heisey also told a family member “I was wrong” in a recorded phone call from prison, according to prosecutors.

The prosecution presented testimony from investigators, a forensic pathologist who determined the cause of death, and a close acquaintance of Heisey who was aware of the transaction.

The jury heard closing arguments and charge instructions just before noon on Thursday, took a one-hour break for lunch, and began deliberations at 1 p.m., according to the DA’s office.

They returned with a verdict at 1:15.

Heisey will be sentenced at a later date after a background investigation, according to the DA’s office.