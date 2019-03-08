Lanes for Lives 2019 Preview
Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Lanes for Lives 2019 Preview

Posted 7:26 AM, March 8, 2019, by

SPRING GARDEN,Pa– This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett previewed the 2019 Lanes for Lives event at Suburban Bowlerama in Spring Garden Township on Sunday, March 10. Lanes for Lives proceeds benefit local American Red Cross in Central PA.

For more information about Lanes for Lives 2109 click in the link: https://www.facebook.com/events/355595958357897/

Bowl to music from ROCKY 98.5 & enjoy beer samples courtesy of Brewery Products. First Session will be 12:30-2:30 with enough interest we will open a second session from 3-5PM!

