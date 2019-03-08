× Levi Haines, Chase Shields and Gabe Miller advance to “AA” State Wrestling Finals

HERSHEY – The second day of the PIAA Wrestling Tournament is complete and three local wrestlers earned a shot at a gold medal in the “AA” competition. Biglerville’s Levi Haines at 106, Chase Shields of Bishop McDevitt at 126 and Pequea Valley’s Gabe Miller at 145 are one win away from a state title. The “AA” finals begin at 2pm in Giant Center.

The “AAA” semifinals take place on Saturday morning with the finals at 7pm at night. There are eight local guys still alive for a championship. Here’s coverage of Day 2 in Hershey from FOX43 Sports: