Looking to save some money this month? Here are some great deals coming up in March

Looking to save some money this month? Here are some fantastic free offers coming up in March, provided by Steve Noviello of Fox affiliate KDFW in Dallas, TX.

File your taxes for free with the United Way and H&R Block

If your household earned less than $66,000 in 2018, you can file your tax returns for free, thanks to a partnership between the United Way and H&R Block. All you need to do is visit myfreetaxes.com. It’s the only free national online tax filing product offered by a not-for-profit organization.

Unlike other tax programs, which might charge for extras beyond the most basic forms, this website is 100 percent free — whether you file in multiple states, you’re working freelance, you have a side job, or are earning some investment income.

It’s all powered by H&R Block’s software, and guaranteed to be 100 percent accurate.

You can also visit one of the United Way’s free walk-in tax prep centers across the country as well.

Upgrade to YouTube Premium for Free

YouTube is offering a free one-month trial of its premium service, which lets you watch its content commercial-free, enjoy music and games, and even save videos for later and watch them offline.

Just go to YouTube and sign up for the one-month trial. (But be sure to cancel your service in advance, lest you risk being subject to auto-billing once the trial is over.)

Free Pancake Day: March 12

International House of Pancakes restaurants nationwide will celebrate National Pancake Day with a free short stack of their original buttermilk pancakes. All they ask is that you pay it forward by making a donation to help children battling critical illnesses.

IHOP is hoping to raise $4 million for charity, and is hoping to serve about five million pancakes on Free Pancake Day.

Expect lots of great pizza deals on National Pi Day (March 14)

National Pi Day is March 14 (you know…3/14). The day celebrates the mathematical constant, but it’s also a day where you can expect to see plenty of great deals on pizza and pie.