Maintenance work will close one lane of I-83 on the John Harris Memorial Bridge Saturday

HARRISBURG — PennDOT announced plans to close the northbound right lane of Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial Bridge from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, so that a work crew can conduct general maintenance and a follow-up inspection of the structure, which spans the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg.

The northbound lanes of I-83 over the Susquehanna River entering Harrisburg average more than 50,000 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route, PennDOT says.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, to use caution when driving through work zones, not only for their safety, but for the safety of the road crews.