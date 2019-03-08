Modelo beer covers roadway after big rig overturns

WEST COVINA, Calif. – A big rig spilled a full load of beer when its driver lost control and overturned the truck in West Covina, California Thursday morning.

The truck crashed as it was exiting the highway at about 6:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log stated.

Traffic lanes shut down both East and Westbound on N. Garvey Av., Just east of Fairway Ln to Hillhaven Dr. A Semi truck with a full load of Modelo Beer overturned blocking the roadway until further notice. CHP is on scene and handling the investigation. ^^DS pic.twitter.com/v1NaBR6Ly6 — West Covina Police (@WestCovinaPD) March 7, 2019

The crash caused a shipment of Modelo beer to be spilled onto Garvey Avenue just east of Fairway Lane, the West Covina Police Department tweeted along with video of the scene.

The truck’s driver was apparently out of the vehicle and walking around after the crash, according to the CHP.

Garvey Avenue had to be shut down in both directions from Fairway Lane to Hillhaven Drive while crews worked to clear the scene.