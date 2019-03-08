× PA Lottery’s statewide system back up and online following glitch that led to purchasing problems for players

Update: The PA Lottery’s statewide system is back up and online, according to spokesperson Jeff Johnson.

Previous: Players hoping to purchase tickets for tonight’s Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 drawing ran into some problems Friday, as a glitch with the Lottery’s statewide system prevented ticket sales at several locations across the state.

Most of the machines are now back online, the Lottery said Friday afternoon. But there are a few hundred terminals still down as of 2:30 p.m., the Lottery said.

The jackpot for tonight’s Cash 5 drawing is an estimated $2.5 million. The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is $414 million.

Stores began reporting problems with the Lottery’s statewide system Friday morning, according to Lottery spokesperson Jeff Johnson.

The problem was traced to a connectivity issue between Verizon and the Lottery’s terminals.

Johnson said there is no impact on tonight’s drawing, or Saturday’s Powerball drawing. Both will go off as expected.

The Lottery could not provide an estimate of the number of retailers that were affected, and had no timeline for when the issue would be fully resolved.