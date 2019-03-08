Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Lancaster
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Friday morning.
According to Lancaster Police, the driver, who was identified as Igor Gonzalez-Lopez, did not yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk that had the right-of-way.
The pedestrian was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with minor injuries.
Gonzalez-Lopez was taken into custody by police on previous summary warrants.
40.046657 -76.178374