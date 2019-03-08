× Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Friday morning.

According to Lancaster Police, the driver, who was identified as Igor Gonzalez-Lopez, did not yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk that had the right-of-way.

The pedestrian was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with minor injuries.

Gonzalez-Lopez was taken into custody by police on previous summary warrants.