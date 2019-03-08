× Ravens re-sign TE Nick Boyle

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have reached a deal to keep a pending free agent off the market.

The team has agreed to a three-year deal worth $18 million with TE Nick Boyle.

Boyle, 26, had a career-high 213 yards on 23 catches last season.

However, Boyle makes a big impact in the running game, serving as a primary blocking tight end and full back.

Over the past two seasons in Baltimore, Boyle only missed one contest with injury.