Ravens re-sign TE Nick Boyle

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 15: Tight End Nick Boyle #86 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after catching a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have reached a deal to keep a pending free agent off the market.

The team has agreed to a three-year deal worth $18 million with TE Nick Boyle.

Boyle, 26, had a career-high 213 yards on 23 catches last season.

However, Boyle makes a big impact in the running game, serving as a primary blocking tight end and full back.

Over the past two seasons in Baltimore, Boyle only missed one contest with injury.

