Redskins to acquire QB Case Keenum

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have reportedly agreed on a deal that may net them the team’s starting quarterback for this season.

According to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport, Washington will acquire QB Case Keenum and a Denver Broncos’ 2020 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round pick.

Keenum, 31, agreed to a reworked contract as apart of the trade that will see the Redskins and Broncos split his $7 million salary in 2019.

After signing with Denver last season, Keenum struggled in his one season with the team, throwing for 18 TDs, 15 INTs and 3890 yards.

That was only good enough to lead the Broncos to a 6-10 record, and it was clear to team brass that changes were needed.

The team acquired QB Joe Flacco in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens just a few weeks ago.

He is expected to start for Denver, while Keenum is believed to be the front runner for the Redskins’ starting job.

The trade continues to fuel the speculation that QB Alex Smith will not play in 2019 after suffering a serious leg injury last season.