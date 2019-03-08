Scattered snow showers this evening are followed by much warmer temperatures this weekend!

BRIEF PERIOD OF SNOW: We’re closing the book on a week of unseasonably cold temperatures with some winter weather! Snow showers are overspreading the area as of noon, but will mainly impact southern counties along the PA-MD border. Even then, accumulations will be minor if any of the snow does still at all. Scattered and light snow showers continue into the evening commute before drying up late tonight. Temperatures today top out in the low to mid 30s, again well below where we should be at for this time of year. Thankfully, this is the last cold day we have to deal with and significantly warmer air is on the way! Slick roads tonight are possible given the brief period of snow, but no major impacts are expected otherwise.

WEEKEND WARM-UP: We start off the weekend on a dry note with warmer temperatures Saturday. Cloudy skies prevail through Saturday, but it should remain dry until the overnight period Saturday night into Sunday. As we spring our clocks forward Sunday, Mother Nature gets the hint. Temperatures spring from one season to the next allowing us to warm into the mid 50s! If only it was that simple – this is just a coincidence. Highs on Saturday still stay a tad below average, but overshoot that by Sunday. We dry up from the rain showers early morning and southerly winds take over. That southerly flow pushes warmer air our way for both Sunday and Monday. Don’t get too used to seeing the warm temperatures though, we aren’t done with winter just yet!

EVEN WARMER NEXT WEEK: Following the weekend warm-up, temperatures will briefly cool down Monday night into Tuesday as a weak piece of energy slides through. Mid-week a strong ridge begins to build along the East Coast. This means another warm-up is on the way for mid to late week! Southerly flow through the mid levels of the atmosphere will drag warm air through the atmospheric profile. By Thursday and Friday we should be climbing back into the 50s and potentially even 60s! A warming trend is definitely on the way, but some shots of cold air are still possible before we finally close the book on winter.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann