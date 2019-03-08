Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Special election will be held for two senate districts on Primary Day (May 21)

Posted 3:31 PM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 03:33PM, March 8, 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A special election will be held for two senate districts in Pennsylvania on Primary Day (May 21), Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced Thursday.

The special election is for Senate District 33, formerly held by Sen. Richard Alloway, and Senate District 41, which was occupied by Sen. Don White.

Both men announced their resignation from the Senate in mid-February.

Senate District 33 includes Adams County and parts of Cumberland, Franklin and York Counties. Senate District 41 consists of Armstrong and Indiana Counties, and parts of Butler and Westmoreland.

