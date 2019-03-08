× Special election will be held for two senate districts on Primary Day (May 21)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A special election will be held for two senate districts in Pennsylvania on Primary Day (May 21), Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced Thursday.

The special election is for Senate District 33, formerly held by Sen. Richard Alloway, and Senate District 41, which was occupied by Sen. Don White.

Both men announced their resignation from the Senate in mid-February.

Senate District 33 includes Adams County and parts of Cumberland, Franklin and York Counties. Senate District 41 consists of Armstrong and Indiana Counties, and parts of Butler and Westmoreland.